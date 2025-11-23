Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 923.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 77.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.59.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

