Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,300 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,822,500.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.01%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,657.54. This trade represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.