15,372 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 227.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 52.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Brinker International Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

