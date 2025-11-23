Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,038 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TPG by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,177,000 after buying an additional 4,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TPG by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,225 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in TPG by 114.2% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,529,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,136,000 after purchasing an additional 831,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,669,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,619,000 after purchasing an additional 416,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

