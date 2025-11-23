SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,226,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 376,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.