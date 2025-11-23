Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Stock Position Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $171,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

GPCR stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -1.63. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

