Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,935 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,205,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Corporation has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

