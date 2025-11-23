Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BDX opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

