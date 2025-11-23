ResMed Inc. $RMD Position Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 45,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.4% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,607 shares of company stock worth $4,919,501. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

