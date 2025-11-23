Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4%
KMB opened at $105.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
