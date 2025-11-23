Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.65 Million Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ARM were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $131.57 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.68, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

