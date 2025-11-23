Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after buying an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,033,000 after acquiring an additional 834,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,463,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,812,000 after acquiring an additional 622,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Targa Resources stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

