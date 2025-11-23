Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,112,500,000 after acquiring an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after acquiring an additional 722,117 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

