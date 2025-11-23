Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $156.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.