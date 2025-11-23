Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.13 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

