Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.80 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

