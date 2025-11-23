Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11,289.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,390,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,381,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 877,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 897,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 718,240 shares during the last quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 867.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 578,697 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 4.9%

ATAT stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

