Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,041 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 16,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $318,233.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $134,964.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,015 shares of company stock valued at $933,040. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $17.76 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.31.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

