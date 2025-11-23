DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,867,314,000 after buying an additional 375,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

