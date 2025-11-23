Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,728 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

