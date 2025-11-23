Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 555,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 294,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $870,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FQAL opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

