ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,202 Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Azenta by 77.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 41.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Azenta by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

