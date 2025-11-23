Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.