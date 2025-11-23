Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,386,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,824,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,076 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 772,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average is $300.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

