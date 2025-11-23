Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

