Prudential PLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Prudential PLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $491.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $493.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.