Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 95.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

ALRM stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.14 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $1,006,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,080. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle acquired 12,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $605,120.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,305,343 shares in the company, valued at $63,348,295.79. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,321. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

