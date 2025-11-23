Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,408,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 774,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $33.33.
In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $165,390.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 526,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,026.60. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $45,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,410.25. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 336,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
