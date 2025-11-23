Prudential PLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 38,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,002,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,327,000 after buying an additional 412,571 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $183,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,827.34. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,488.83. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 144,219 shares of company stock worth $11,730,526 over the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.32, a PEG ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

