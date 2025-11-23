Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 236.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Tobam acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth $45,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Snap-On Stock Up 1.5%

SNA opened at $336.07 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

