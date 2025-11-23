Prudential PLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:HLT opened at $274.57 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day moving average of $263.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

