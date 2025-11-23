PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

