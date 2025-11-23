Prudential PLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 309.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.