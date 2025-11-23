Prudential PLC Sells 12,839 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Prudential PLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 13,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

