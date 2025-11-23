Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9%

EOG opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

