Prudential PLC Sells 5,747 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Qiagen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,973,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 393,670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its position in Qiagen by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

