Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HODL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of HODL opened at $23.90 on Friday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.