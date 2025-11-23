Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) EVP Sells $253,440.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

