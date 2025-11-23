Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) & RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Head to Head Comparison

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 11.12% 5.10% 0.64% Heritage Commerce 16.31% 7.20% 0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Heritage Commerce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $232.00 million 1.44 $26.67 million $1.49 13.17 Heritage Commerce $189.76 million 3.44 $40.53 million $0.70 15.23

Heritage Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 4 0 1 2.40 Heritage Commerce 0 1 4 1 3.00

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. RBB Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats RBB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

