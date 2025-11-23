NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Head to Head Contrast

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Modiv Industrial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -19.23% -13.32% -2.60% Modiv Industrial 3.00% 0.67% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 2 6 0 0 1.75 Modiv Industrial 0 1 0 1 3.00

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Modiv Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $259.70 million 3.08 $1.11 million ($1.92) -16.45 Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.22 $6.02 million ($0.26) -56.30

Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

