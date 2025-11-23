NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Head to Head Contrast

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Risk and Volatility
NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Modiv Industrial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexPoint Residential Trust
|-19.23%
|-13.32%
|-2.60%
|Modiv Industrial
|3.00%
|0.67%
|0.28%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Modiv Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NexPoint Residential Trust
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1.75
|Modiv Industrial
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3.00
NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Modiv Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexPoint Residential Trust
|$259.70 million
|3.08
|$1.11 million
|($1.92)
|-16.45
|Modiv Industrial
|$46.76 million
|3.22
|$6.02 million
|($0.26)
|-56.30
Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Modiv Industrial beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
