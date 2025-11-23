Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 77.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTS. William Blair began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

