Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,279 JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

