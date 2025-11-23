Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Seagate Technology by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,803 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $6,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

