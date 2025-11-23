Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.