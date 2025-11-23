Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

