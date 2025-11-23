Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 396.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

PWB stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.