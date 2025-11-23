Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 815,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 781,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

