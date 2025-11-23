Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Heico during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 145.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.62.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,896.68. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,920.96. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $303.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.76. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

