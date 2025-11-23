Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,582 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

