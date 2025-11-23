Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:HMN opened at $46.46 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,678.20. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,765.96. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $722,823 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

